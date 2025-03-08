  • Menu
Sunpreet Singh new Warangal CP

Hanamkonda: The government issued orders on Friday appointing Sunpreet Singh as the new Police Commissioner of Warangal.

Singh, a 2011 IPS batch officer, is SP of Suryapet district.

In 2012 he worked as ASP of Mulugu and OSD of Warangal Rural.

Later he served as DCP of LB Nagar and SP of Jagtial. The current CP Amber Kishore Jha has been transferred to Ramagundam.

