Superintendent of Narayankhed govt. hospital suspended for sexually harassing ANM

The district vaidya vidhan parishad on Friday issued orders placing Dr Narsingh Chauhan, superintendent of Narayankhed government hospital in suspension for sexually harassing a trainee ANM.



Dr Narsing Chauhan was accused of seeking sexual favours from a pregnant woman, who is a trainee ANM in the hospital. It is learned that the doctor the nurse to his chamber on December 1 where he asked her personal details and later said that he would become a distant relative of her and misbehaved with her.



The woman complained to her family members and thrashed the doctor and later lodged a complaint with the police.