Support for the Differently-Abled: Subsidy Loans, Job Mela, and Assistive Device Verification Announced in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a press release, District Welfare Officer Ms. Sunanda announced that online applications are being accepted from differently-abled individuals in the district under the 2025–2026 Economic Rehabilitation Scheme. This scheme aims to support self-employment, traditional occupations, and cottage industries. Under the non-bank linkage scheme, one unit per Mandal and Municipality will receive a subsidy of ₹50,000. Additionally, one bank linkage unit will be sanctioned at the district level.

Applications can be submitted online from July 14 to July 31, 2025, through the website https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in. Interested candidates must upload the following documents along with the application:

Disability certificate

Age proof

Aadhaar card

Educational certificates

Income and caste certificates

Bank passbook

White ration card

Applicants are required to submit the printed application with all supporting documents to the respective MPDO office.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Minimum 40% disability

2. Age between 21 and 55 years

3. Income limit: ₹1.5 lakh in rural areas and ₹2 lakh in urban areas

Note: Individuals who applied in the past for subsidy or loan but have not received sanction yet must reapply through the website mentioned above. For more details, applicants may contact the District Welfare Officer, Women, Child, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare Department, Room G-33, Collectorate, Jogulamba Gadwal, during office working hours.

Job Mela to be Held for Unemployed Youth – July 16

District Employment Officer Ms. Priyanka announced that a Job Mela (job fair) will be conducted to provide training and employment opportunities to unemployed youth in companies located in Gadwal, Ieeja, Kurnool, and Mahbubnagar.

Eligible youth between 18 and 35 years of age with qualifications such as SSC, Intermediate, any Degree, or MBA are invited to attend the Job Mela scheduled for July 16, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the District Employment Office, IDOC Complex, F 30/1.

The companies participating include:

Kasam Fashion

Puskal Agrotech

PMKK

Ms. Priyanka urged job seekers to make the best use of this opportunity.

Document Verification for Assistive Devices for Differently-Abled – July 15 & 16

District Women and Child Welfare Officer Ms. Sunanda announced that candidates who applied for assistive devices must attend document verification at the meeting hall in the IDOC building on July 15 and 16, 2025.

Applicants must bring:

Original certificates

Online application form

Disability certificate

Aadhaar card

Ration card

Income and caste certificates

Educational certificates

Bonafide certificate

Unemployment affidavit

One set of Xerox copies of all documents

July 15: Verification for Retro-Fitted Motorized Vehicles

July 16: Verification for Battery Mini Trading Auto Vehicles, Mobile Business Battery Tricycles, and other assistive devices

Candidates who fail to attend the verification will be considered ineligible, as stated by District Welfare Officer Ms. Sunanda.