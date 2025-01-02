Supreme Court Resumes Hearing on Additional SP Thirupathanna’s Bail Plea in Phone Tapping Case

The highly discussed phone tapping case resumed in the Supreme Court today, January 2, with a focus on the bail petition of Additional SP Thirupathanna, a key accused. The case, which has drawn significant attention, involves allegations of unauthorized surveillance during a government transition in Telangana.

During the previous hearing, the Telangana government opposed Thirupathanna’s bail, submitting a counter affidavit. However, technical and scheduling issues led to the adjournment. A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh is now deliberating the plea.

Case Overview

The controversy began last December after allegations of phone tapping emerged, linked to destroyed hard drives at the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB). Thirupathanna has been in custody for over eight months, with the Telangana High Court previously revoking his bail.

Investigations have implicated high-profile officials, with other arrests including former SIB officers Pranith Rao and Bhujanga Rao. Two prime accused, Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar, remain abroad, with authorities working to secure their return.

What’s Next?

The Supreme Court’s decision on Thirupathanna’s bail plea is expected to influence the direction of the investigation and broader discussions around privacy violations in Telangana.