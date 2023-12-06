Surekha, Seethakka tipped to become ministers

Warangal: With the Congress leadership ending the two-day suspense over the Chief Minister candidate by announcing the name of A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday evening, the focus now shifted to the compilation of the Cabinet. It’s speculated that the Warangal East MLA-elect Konda Surekha and Seethakka of Mulugu are the frontrunners to get berths in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet. The four-time MLA Seethakka who also worked as a minister in the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet has strong credentials to claim a berth in the Cabinet. The caste equations also favour Surekha as she belongs to the backward class.

On the other hand, Seethakka’s proximity to Revanth is well known. She along with Revanth joined the Congress in 2017. Moreover, she belongs to the Adivasi community. The speculation is rife that she will become the deputy chief minister. Senior pros like Revuri Prakash Reddy (Parkal) and Donthi Madhava Reddy (Narsampet) also have an outside chance to become ministers.

Naini Rajender Reddy (Warangal West), Gandra Satyanarayana Rao (Bhupalpally), Murali Naik (Mahabubabad), Ramachandru Naik (Dornakal), KR Nagaraju (Wardhannapet) and M Yashaswini Reddy (Palakurthi) – are the first time MLA-elects. The 26-year-old Yashaswini, who trounced six-time MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao, could be a surprise pack, considering the fact that Revanth’s enmity with Errabelli. The Kondas also the arch-rivals of Errabelli. It could be seen as rubbing salt into the wound of Errabelli.

With the Cabinet number should not exceed 18 including the chief minister, it’s going to be a tough task for the Congress leadership. There were two ministers from the erstwhile Warangal district in the BRS government. And the Congress is likely to follow the same suit, it’s predicted.