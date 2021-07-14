Top
Survey held to identify government lands in Vasalamarri

x

District officials doing a field survey in Vasalamarri village on Tuesday

Joint Collector Srinivas Reddy, Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari and RDO Bhupal Reddy have visited Vasalamarri, the village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, of Turkapally mandal in the district on Tuesday and inspected government lands located in the village.

Vasalamarri (Yadadri-Bhongir): Joint Collector Srinivas Reddy, Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari and RDO Bhupal Reddy have visited Vasalamarri, the village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, of Turkapally mandal in the district on Tuesday and inspected government lands located in the village.

They took up a field survey to identify government lands in and around the village and initiated inquiry about government lands in the control of people. The officials informed that they will submit a report to the government once the survey completed.

Tahsildar Jyothi, Sarpanch Pogula Anjaiah, MPTC Palugula Praveen Kumar, RI Jahangir, surveyors and other staff participated in the survey.

