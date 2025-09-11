Survey holds key for Cong to zero in on JH bypoll pick

Hyderabad: With the result of Jubilee Hills bypoll to reflect on the ensuing local body elections, the Congress party has decided to undertake a survey of scores of aspirants and finalise the candidate only after completion of the ongoing survey.

To ensure the winning candidate is fielded in the high-stakes bypoll, the grand old party is leaving nothing to chance this time. Raising the stakes, this will be the only chance to raise its flag high in the State capital by winning this single constituency.

With Mohammad Azharuddin content following the party’s announcement as MLC candidate under Governor’s quota, the other main candidates in the race are former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, previous contestant from constituency (Independent) V Naveen Yadav, former MP G Ranjith Reddy .

In wake of keenness of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender of contesting from Jubilee Hills, particularly in view of Assembly Speaker’s notice and controversy surrounding defection from BRS, it is being speculated that he will also throw his hat in the ring.

“He is ready to resign from Khairatabad and contest from Jubilee Hills. After winning the bypoll he will also shoulder the entire responsibility for winning Khairatabad,” say party sources.

With this by-election having a high-stakes contest for the ruling Congress party, it is focusing on wooing voters through development announcements and door-to-door campaigns. Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Vivek Venkatsamy and Ponnam Prabhakar have remained busy for some time to mobilise its cadre in the constituency. AICC State incharge Meenakshi Natarajan also on several occasions highlighted how this bypoll was important and winning it was inevitable, so that a positive image of the party is built particularly in the city, particularly when the party does not have any legislator from the GHMC area.

Ponnam has been leading campaign efforts and conducting meetings with party leaders and booth in-charges. Vivek has also been actively campaigning in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

He, along with other ministers, has participated in public events to lay foundation stones for development projects. Tummala has joined Prabhakar and Venkatswamy in campaign events and public meetings in the constituency. Even on Wednesday, Ministers Ponnam and Thummala participated in a private event. Both inaugurated cloth showrooms in Ameerpet, as part of continuous engagement with locals.