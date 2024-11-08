Survey Process Requires Public Cooperation - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool (Kalwakurthy): Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh participated in the sticker placement program in Ward 8 of Kalwakurthy town on Friday, as part of the comprehensive household survey. he said The survey covers social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste-related data collection. Collector Santosh, along with local officials, closely monitored the house listing survey process.

During the event, the Collector explained that stickers would be placed on every household as part of the house listing survey, and all arrangements for the upcoming comprehensive survey have been made. He urged that no family be left out and that detailed information be collected from all households. He assured the public that the data would remain confidential and that they should not fall prey to any misconceptions. He emphasized that enumerators, supervisors, and special officers would be assigned to ensure a thorough survey process.

The Collector informed that the enumerators, supervisors, and special officers from the constituency would be responsible for collecting data in a structured and organized manner. The family details would be recorded in a booklet, which would then be entered into the system. The Collector urged the public to cooperate with the survey team, providing accurate and complete information without errors.

He also mentioned that data entry would be done daily, with necessary arrangements for data entry staff and computers being made. The Collector emphasized that enumerators should be present during the data entry process. he said Special officers would monitor the survey’s progress on the ground and report any issues to district authorities for resolution.

The program was attended by Kalvakurti Municipal Commissioner Mohammed Sheikh, Revenue Inspector Chandrayya, enumerators Nagaraju, Sunitha, relevant department officials, and elected representatives.