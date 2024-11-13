Live
- Government Will Procure Every Grain Grown by Farmers - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy
- Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Campaigns in Maharashtra Elections
- Intermediate Students Must Pay Exam Fee for Annual Exams - DIEO G.Venkataramana
- Comprehensive Arrangements in Place for Group-3 Exams in Nagarkurnool District
- Survey Teams Must Inform Homeowners in Advance: Collector Badavath Santosh
- Moscow pledges response to US missile defence base in Poland
- Stamp on Jain Muni Released in Hombuja Jain temple in Shivamogga
- Moldova enshrines EU integration in constitution
- Three child rapists executed in China
- Bengal school case: Kuntal Ghosh’s account credited even after arrest, claims ED
Just In
Survey Teams Must Inform Homeowners in Advance: Collector Badavath Santosh
District Collector Reviews Household Survey Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has instructed that homeowners be notified in advance before survey teams visit. In Kollapur town, the Collector reviewed the comprehensive household survey
Nagar kurnool: District Collector Reviews Household Survey Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has instructed that homeowners be notified in advance before survey teams visit. In Kollapur town, the Collector reviewed the comprehensive household survey, which is being conducted to gather data on social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste-related information. On Wednesday, Collector Santosh observed enumerators collecting family details as part of this extensive survey in Ward No. 19 at Kollapur town, specifically at Marati Krishnaiah’s residence.
He inquired with the enumerators about any cooperation or challenges they were encountering and emphasized the importance of informing residents beforehand. The Collector also examined the survey forms and discussed how the enumerators should record data, advising them to use coding for accurate data entry. He directed that each household’s information be collected thoroughly, verifying documents such as Aadhar and voter IDs as necessary.
The Collector stressed that the survey should be conducted meticulously, using clear codes and comprehensive data entry to avoid any errors. He urged the enumerators to accelerate the survey process by visiting homes promptly and instructed supervisors to closely monitor the survey operations to ensure accuracy.
The Collector was accompanied by RDO Bansi Lal, Municipal Commissioner Srinivas, Tahsildar Vishnuvardhan Rao, and others.