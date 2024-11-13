Survey Teams Must Inform Homeowners in Advance: Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar kurnool: District Collector Reviews Household Survey Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has instructed that homeowners be notified in advance before survey teams visit. In Kollapur town, the Collector reviewed the comprehensive household survey, which is being conducted to gather data on social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste-related information. On Wednesday, Collector Santosh observed enumerators collecting family details as part of this extensive survey in Ward No. 19 at Kollapur town, specifically at Marati Krishnaiah’s residence.

He inquired with the enumerators about any cooperation or challenges they were encountering and emphasized the importance of informing residents beforehand. The Collector also examined the survey forms and discussed how the enumerators should record data, advising them to use coding for accurate data entry. He directed that each household’s information be collected thoroughly, verifying documents such as Aadhar and voter IDs as necessary.

The Collector stressed that the survey should be conducted meticulously, using clear codes and comprehensive data entry to avoid any errors. He urged the enumerators to accelerate the survey process by visiting homes promptly and instructed supervisors to closely monitor the survey operations to ensure accuracy.

The Collector was accompanied by RDO Bansi Lal, Municipal Commissioner Srinivas, Tahsildar Vishnuvardhan Rao, and others.