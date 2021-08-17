Suryapet Balaji temple revival works to begin soon

Suryapet: Revival works of the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Suryapet town are about to begin. Plans are afoot to undertake expansion and development works with an estimated cost of about Rs 12 crore.

Endowments Department SE Mallikarjun Reddy had prepared temple revival plans.

On Tuesday, along with Yadadri temple sculptor Anand Sai and Stapathi Valliyanagan, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy inspected the temple premises and examined the temple revival plan.

As part of temple revival works, Seer Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy is going to perform bhumi puja on August 23 for the temple makeover works. All arrangements are being made for giving a grand welcome to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in Suryapet.