Suryapet: Colonel Santosh Babu hailed for his services

Suryapet: Suryapet municipal vice chairman Putta Kishore felt that people of Suryapet are proud of Colonel Santosh Babu over getting Maha Vir Chakra for his sacrifice at China border last year for the sake national security.

He said that Colonel Santosh Babu was known to very few before his death and after his martyrdom, he became a hero to many youth in the district as well as in the State.

As a son of the soil, Colonel Santosh Babu brought name and fame to Suryapet at international level. Deriving inspiration from him, many youth of Suryapet are getting ready to serve in Armed forces for the nation.

Local MLA and Minister Jagadish Reddy paid tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu and extended his help to family members in all possible ways and also took initiative to establish his statue at the center of the Suryapet and named the Junction as Colonel Santosh Babu center

Apart from this, Minister Jagadish Reddy with the help of an army officer conducted a pre-army recruitment rally in Suryapet recently in order to create awareness among the youth on opportunities in armed forces.

On this occasion, I salute martyred army officer Colonel Santosh Babu and his family members on behalf of the people of Suryapet on the occasion of receiving Maha Vir Chakra award from President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi, he said.