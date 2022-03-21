Suryapet: Cops urge motorists to wear helmets

Suryapet: Town Circle Inspector Anjaneyulu and his team are calling upon the motorists to wear helmets for their safety. Stating that wearing helmet was mandatory and negligence would not be brooked, a bike rally was organised by the police in the town on Monday.

CI Anjaneyulu said the rally was organised as per the instruction of SP Rajendra Prasad to ensure mandatory wearing of helmets by the motorists to prevent road fatalities.

He said it was not only must but everyone's responsibility to keep themselves safe while riding two-wheelers. Wearing a helmet saves, he stressed. Traffic SI Naresh, Urban SIs Srinivas, Yakub and PS staff took part in the rally.

Meanwhile, Suryapet police invoked PD Act against Ramavath Suresh Rathode of Sangareddy who was arrested by Kodad police on charges of supplying ganja.

On Monday, he was shifted to Chanchalguda jail. The SP stated that the PD Act was invoked to prevent him from committing further crimes related to the narcotic.