Suryapet court duty cops help expedite convictions

Suryapet: By using latest technology police have speeded up investigations in the district. In the year 2019, courts pronounced quantum of punishments in 415 cases in the district including imposing fines and imprisonments in total 415 cases. As many 75 persons were convicted and landed in jail.



Suryapet police is taking utmost care in every case which includes investigation in scientific approach, collecting proper evidences, recording the statements of victims, witnesses and accused and framing the criminal charges before the court for necessary action.

Following the directions of court, the court duty police are producing the victims, witnesses and accused form time to time without fail.



To improve the efficiency of the district police and take right decisions at right time, the department has arranged vertical working groups and have been providing training accordingly to the staff concerned in phase wise.

The most important group is the court duty officers. Police officials have been providing training to court duty constables on every Saturday at respective police stations and once in a month at district police office and deputed one inspector to monitor the court duty officers' vertical.

As part of encouragement, the district police boss has been giving rewards to court duty constables based on their performance indicators.

Court duty officers vertical





District SP R Bhaasakaran speaking to The Hans India stated that Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy introduced the verticals system in the department to improve the efficiency of the police officials and staff and to take timely decisions while discharging their duties.

As part of the system of verticals, meetings and trainings to the court duty constables are provided at respective police stations and uploading of the status of cases online from time to time are done, he added.





The department's vertical experiment is helping the district police in achieving progress in investigations and convictions to the accused, he underlined.

As many as 40 convicted in burglary cases, 10 on attack on others cases, 13 on the charges of murder and attempt to murder and 4 convicted on the charges of dowry harassment were landed in jail with punishment ranging from 3 months to life, the SP explained.

Also, 1,270 cases were disposed of with the intervention of the district police in various Lok Adalats organized in the district in the year 2019, he added.