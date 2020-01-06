Suryapet: Electrician dies of shock while carrying out repairs to farm motor

Chilukur (Suryapet): An electrician was electrocuted while carrying out repairs to a current motor in a farm in Kondapur village on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday morning when the locals of the village saw his body in the pond located adjacent to the farm. The deceased was identified as Mathangi Nageshwar Rao (35) of Kondamadugu village of Chilkur mandal in the district.



According to sources and the family members, Nageshwar Rao was working as an electrician in Kondapur village. He was electrocuted when a wire from an electric pole came in contact while he was carrying out repairs to a current motor in an agriculture field. Later, he fell into a pond located adjacent to the field.

The family members of Nageshwar Rao searched for him Sunday night, but in vain. However, locals found his body in the pond on Monday morning. Chilukur Assistant Sub-Inspector Puli Venkateshwarlu informed that based on the complaint of deceased Nageshwar Rao's wife Sushila, they have filed a case and took up the probe.