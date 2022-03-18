Suryapet: Family begs aid to escape starvation

Suryapet: A poor family got the shock of its life when it is served a huge bill for electricity consumption. Leading a hand-to-mouth existence, it is at a loss over the shocking bill. The family is dependent on the pension of polio-affected homemaker Vinodha.

Speaking to Hans India, Vinodha,wife of Kola Srinu,said their little house has 1 fan and two small bulbs. They used to get a bill for Rs 80 or Rs 100 a month till May 2018. In latter years, but the bill went up abnormally to Rs 740 and later to Rs 3,000 in next five months.

The staff of the electricity department forced them to cough up the total amount. In the second week of November 2018, even the new meter fixed at the request of the poor family acted up, showingthe tariff at Rs 8,598 within three days of its installation.

None heeded the pleas of the poor family. Adding to their woes, Srinu lapsed into a state of nervousness, subsequently losing control over his right leg and right hand on November 14, 2018.Srinu's wife Vinodha, who herself is a victim of polio,took him and their two children to her sister's house. When they returned home after a few months in June 2019, the electricity staff refused to lower the bill and restored power only after the hapless family paid half of the pending dues for billing period of October-November 2018.

Explaining their plight, Vinodha said the pension is not sufficient to meet the daily needs of family. Besides, she has to arrange for medicines to her paralysed husband. Faced with starvation, the family urges donors and good Samaritans to come to their rescue and help them lead normal lives. Those interested in helping the family may contact Vinodha on 9603383074 or her sister's son 9948207525 to render any aid to the family in dire straits.