Suryapet: Foundation stone laid for Rythu Vedika building

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took up several developmental works for the progress of the State and no CM in the country have been taking up welfare and development steps like KCR.

On Thursday, he laid foundation stones for Rythu Vedika buildings with an estimated cost of Rs 22 lakh each at Tonda and Vardaman Kota villages of Tirumalagiri mandal of Tungaturthi constituency.

The Minister said the State government is implementing several welfare programmes for the wellbeing of the people of all sections of the society.

The government has allocated more than 50 per cent funds to agriculture and allied sectors to strengthen the farming sector across the State. He listed out welfare schemes of farmers like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power, MSP and milestones achieved in agriculture sector in the state. Jagadish Reddy advised the farmers to cultivate profitable crops as per local demand and explained the benefits of Rythu Vedika buildings.

Later, he distributed loans worth Rs 72 lakh to 72 beneficiaries selected under district SC corporation. MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, people's representatives and others participated in the programme.