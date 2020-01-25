Suryapet Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy inspects counting centres

Suryapet: Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy directed the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for counting of votes for Kodad, Huzurnagar, Suryapet, Tirumalagiri and Nereducherla municipalities to be taken up on Saturday.

On Friday, along with district officials and the police, the Joint Collector inspected the counting centres arranged at SV Engineering College in the town. He instructed the officials to arrange tents for the convenience of reporters for coverage of results and added that counting agents should be allowed into the centre ward wise.

Directing the officials not to allow others into the counting centres, he informed that along with counting agents, candidates of first round must reach SV Engineering College by 6 am.

Suryapet Municipal Commissioner Ramanjula Reddy, District BC Welfare Officer Jyothi, Suryapet CI Shiva Shankar and others accompanied the Joint Collector.