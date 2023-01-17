Suryapet: Man axed to death over property dispute

Suryapet: Panic triggered among citizens of Balemla village in Suryapet after a person identified as Uppala Saidulu (30), was hacked to death, allegedly by his cousin, in the wee hours of Tuesday.



According to the police, Saidulu was hacked by Uppala Sathish with an axe when he went to his agricultural field to switch on a bore-well pump set. Saidulu, who received serious injuries in the attack, died while being shifted to a hospital at Hyderabad.

Police said a property dispute was the reason for the attack. Sathish fled the spot after the attack.

Saidulu's body has been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet for autopsy while the Suryapet rural police filed a case and took up investigation.