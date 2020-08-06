Suryapet: MLA Dr Gadari Kishore Kumar extends financial aid to three orphan girls

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): Tungaturthi MLA Dr Gadari Kishore Kumar came to the rescue of three girls, who became orphans after the death of their parents.



A poor Dalit Meesala Parushuram, along with his wife Anitha and three daughters lived in Mukundapuram village, Madirala mandal. The couple died of illness within a short span of two years and their three daughters - Sudha, studying 5th class; Navya studying 3rd class; and Divya studying first class – became orphans.

After coming to know the matter, the MLA opened separate bank accounts in the names of the three girls and made a fixed deposit of Rs 50,000 each and handed over the bonds to the girls personally at his camp office in Tirumalagiri on Thursday.

MLA Kishore Kumar informed the girls' maternal uncle and aunty that the three girls will be admitted in Gurukul School and told them to take care of the girls. He assured to extend his cooperation in future also.

District Rythu Bandhu Samiti coordinator SA Razak, ZPTC Kanna Surambha Veeranna, local peoples' representatives and party leaders present on the occasion.