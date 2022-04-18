Suryapet: Money vanished from woman's account

Nereducherla ( Suryapet): The woman was shocked to hear the answer given by the bank officials when she went to draw the cash from the account.

She said there should be Rs 50 000 in her account , when officials said she had only Rs 7,000.

According to victim family members , Vangala Nagamma, wife of Chenna Reddy , native of Nagireddy Gudem village in Palakaveedu mandal in the district has two sons Venkatereddy and Bhaskar Reddy. Last year, Nagamma went to the house of her Bhaskar Reddy who lives in America. She came to visit her elder son Venkata Reddy, who lives in Hyderabad, four months ago.

She was hospitalized with an illness shortly after returning from the United States. She was brought to her hometown Nagireddy Goodem on April 14, as her health improved.

She went with her granddaughter Pranavi to SBI Bank in Palakeedu to withdraw the money in her account as she needed cash. She wrote a voucher and presented it to the cashier to draw the cash from her account.

The bank official who checked the account replied that there were only Rs 7000 in her account. Shocked Nagamma said the money was more than Rs 50,000 in her account. The bank official who checked the statement, said it was drawn on April 13.

She expressed his concern over how can she withdraw money on April 13, when she returned to her native place on April 14. The officials examined the drawn receipt and noticed that it had been drawn in Nagamma's name.

The granddaughter, who accompanied Nagamma, questioned the bank official who said it was not her signature. In reply, the bank manager said they would identify the culprits based on CCTV cameras and money will be handed over to her after inquiry. In general, the bank officials ask for a PAN in order to withdraw more than Rs 49,000 .But when the money was drawn in Nagamma's name, the bank officials' permitted to withdraw without the PAN card or phone number of the person became a topic of discussion. How can the bank officials who do not provide money with small mistakes including the signature can allow to withdraw such a big amount.

There are suspicions behind giving cash without a pass book, without identifying the candidate, without a PAN card and without a phone number.Janpahad Bank officials reportedly assured the victim Nagamma that they would do justice to her at the earliest.