Suryapet: Name new Parliament bldg after Ambedkar

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has hailed the State government decision to name the new state secretariat building after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the main architect of the Constitution of India. Calling the move historic, he described it as a rare honor given by CM KCR to the legendary Dalit leader.

Lauding the decision of the Chief Minister, 'Ksheerabhishekam' was performed to a portrait of KCR under the leadership of Jagadish Reddy here Suryapet on Thursday evening. Speaking on this occasion, the minister said the government gesture would make the present generation aware of the greatness and achievements of Dr Ambedkar.

He suggested that it would be better if the other states too followed the Telangana measure. He demanded that the newly constructed Parliament building in the national capital should be named after Dr Ambedkar.