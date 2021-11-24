Suryapet: Sudhakar Group celebrate golden jubilee

Suryapet: Sudhakar Group, a leading manufacturer of uPVC pipes, fittings, wires, cables, uPVC windows and doors, celebrated its Golden Jubilee on its factory premises in Suryapet on Wednesday. The management of the Sudhakar Group cut a 50 kgs cake in the presence of its employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the management of Sudhakar Group said that the factory founded by Meela Satyanaryana and Anathula Janardhan in 1971 had witnessed a meteoric rise and achieved several milestones on its way to Golden Jubilee.

The company which was started in Suryapet gained name and fame at the national level. The Group also established its branches in different parts of the country besides two Telugu-speaking States – Telangana and AP.

The company has branches in Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Karnataka, providing employment to a large number of people. All the dignitaries heaped praise on founder Meela Satyanaryana for his workmanship and planning. He was a role model to many entrepreneurs. The company congratulated its employees, dealers and customers on the occasion.