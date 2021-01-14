Suryapet: Tension prevails near Mellacheruvu temple

Mellacheruvu (Suryapet): Tension prevailed near Sri Swayambhu Shambhu Lingeshwara Swamy temple in Mellacheruvu on Wednesday, when war of words took place between the leaders of TRS and BJP on social media platforms over the recent My Home Cements mining lease public hearing. Leaders of both the parties criticised each other that they have supported My Home Cements by taking money from its management.



Local MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy and district BJP president B Bhagyareddy held separate media conferences here on the day and levelled corruption charges against each other. B Bhagyareddy challenged MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy to take pledge on Mellacheruvu Shiva temple to prove his honesty.

Nagi Reddy, who challenged the TRS on social media, challenged BJP leaders whether they are ready to take pledge on their allegations. He added that he was not affiliated to the TRS but came as a common citizen of Huzurnagar constituency.

BJP leaders raised slogans against MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy and demanded that the MLA should come to the temple to take up the challenge.

The temple officials denied the leaders to take up the pledge programme in the temple.

Police arrested the leaders of both the parties to avoid any untoward incidents and shifted BJP district president B Bhagya Reddy and his associates to Kodad rural police station.

After getting this Information, BJP leaders and cadre of Kodad staged dharna before the police station and demanded release of their leader Bhagya Reddy unconditionally.

Speaking to the media outside police station, B Bhagya Reddy alleged that the TRS leaders and MLA Saidi Reddy were playing cheap politics to blame him and his party.