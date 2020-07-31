X
Suryapet: Training for SGH members in making masks, sanitisers

SHG mandal level members showing various masks prepared by them during the training
Highlights

District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy informed that special training will be provided to Self-Help Group (SHG) women in making masks and preparing hand wash and sanitisers

Suryapet: District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy informed that special training will be provided to Self-Help Group (SHG) women in making masks and preparing hand wash and sanitisers. About 16 mandal-level SHG members got training on Thursday under the supervision of DRDA Additional PD Sanjeeva Rao, he informed.

The government had sanctioned Rs 20 lakh to the district to prepare masks, sanitisers and handwash through SHGs, the Collector said and advised the officials to strengthen the groups economically, which can produce quality masks, sanitisers and hand wash on par with the products available in the market. The DRDA had distributed about 35,000 masks to rural and town people.

The Collector directed DRDA officials to provide marketing facility to the products made by SHG groups and about 80 women belonging to various groups will get special training on products preparation.

