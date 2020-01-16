Suryapet will be turned into the model business center: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy reiterated that he would uplift Suryapet into a role model business centre in next four years. On Thursday, he inaugurated party offices in several wards in the town and took part in an election campaign for party candidates.



Addressing the people on the occasion, the Minister stated that people voting for TRS in municipal elections should be treated as voting for themselves and for the development of the town.

Stating that setting up of a medical college, construction of mini tank bund and bringing Godavari water to Suryapet were all done as part of returning favour to the people for electing TRS for the second term.

He asserted that law and order in Surypaet has came under control in TRS regime and traders were carrying out their business in a peaceful manner. He assured to do justice to those who lost their assets completely in the expansion of Suryapet's main road.

A large number of party workers from BJP and Congress joined the TRS in the presence of the Minister during the election campaign in several colonies in the town. Party candidates, workers and local took part in campaigning.