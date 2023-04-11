Suspended BRS leaders may float new party

Hyderabad: The suspended BRS leaders like former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have various options with two national parties and also floating a new party TRS.

After the suspension from the party,Jupally said that he was suspended because he raised corruption in the development programmes. He also said that with his suspension, he got clarity on Monday that he was the BRS leader until now. He alleged that the party did not give importance to the leaders who participated in the Telangana agitation. "I ensured the victory of eleven independent candidates in the local body election. Why not the party suspend me then?" asked Jupally.

Srinivas Reddy said that he was happy that he got liberated from the clutches of feudal landlords and thanked the party for suspending him now. Srinivas Reddy said he would make sure that there will be no one elected from BRS in Khammam districts.

There are speculations that both would form a new political party and were looking for the names like Telangana Rajya Samithi or Telangana Rythu Samithi. Already these names have been registered with the Election Commission of India. The leaders are also keeping their options open. While the BJP and Congress leaders are wooing the former Minister and the MPs, the YSRTP is also making efforts to include them into the party.

Srinivas Reddy was already approached by the BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay and TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy. Jupally has been the MLA from Congress in the past and he was also persuaded by the grand old party. It would be interesting to see what these two leaders would decide.