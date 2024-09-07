Suspense over new TPCC chief ends as Mahesh Goud to helm TG Cong

Hyderabad: Suspense on the new TPCC President has ended on Friday. The AICC party high command has appointed senior leader and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new Telangana Congress Chief with immediate effect.

Goud was tipped as the new TPCC Chief a week ago at the high level meeting held by AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka in New Delhi. After arriving at consensus among all State top leaders, the party high command announced Goud as the successor of the incumbent Telangana Congress President, A Revanth Reddy, who has been the party chief for almost three years and led the party to win the Assembly elections held last year in the State.

The Congress leadership took the caste equations into consideration and finalised the BC leader Goud as the Congress party’s chief in Telangana. Since Revanth Reddy hails from South Telangana, the AICC decided to give the top post in the State party unit to a leader who came from North Telangana district, Nizamabad.

Leaders said that Goud will continue in the TPCC Chief post till the next Assembly elections in 2028 December. The new TPCC president was a non-controversial and close aide of Revanth Reddy. Decisions like the constitution of State party committees and the appointment of State and district committees will be taken jointly by Revanth Reddy and the new Telangana Congress President. The role of the CM in every decision that is being taken by the TPC president will be visible in the functioning of the ruling party in the future.