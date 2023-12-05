Live
- Sonu Sood aids young man for father's heart surgery
- Surpassing records holds true meaning to me with no fixating on personal milestones: Shubman Gill
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
Just In
Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
The suspense over who will be the Congress Chief Minister in Telangana is over. It is now final that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who had resurrected the party in the last six months would be the youngest chief minister of Telangana.
New Delhi: The suspense over who will be the Congress Chief Minister in Telangana is over. It is now final that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who had resurrected the party in the last six months would be the youngest chief minister of Telangana. Revanth will take oath on Thursday at 10 am. The High command is said to have also finalised the names of the council of ministers
This decision was taken by AICC after consulting all the contenders and consultations with party observers. The name of Revanth Reddy has been handed over to D K Shiv Kumar who has reached Hyderabad. The announcement would be made soon. In the meantime, party general secretary K C Venugopal had a meeting with Shivkumar and Bhatti Vikramarka in New Delhi. .
It is learnt that Bhatti will be the Deputy Chief Minister. On the other hand N Uttam Kumar Reddy who was also in the race met party leaders and presented his case saying that he had won elections continuously for 7 times on Congress ticket and has been a loyal worker of the party with military background. However, the party high command is said to have decided on Revanth's name. Uttam would soon be submitting his resignation to Lok Sabha to enable him to take oath in the state Assembly.