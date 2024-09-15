Suven Life Sciences Donates Rs 2 Crore to CM's Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: In a generous gesture to support flood-affected victims, Suven Life Sciences Ltd has donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation was presented by Venkat Jasti, Chairman and CEO of Suven Life Sciences, to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy expressed his appreciation for the company’s humanitarian efforts, acknowledging the crucial role such contributions play in aiding relief operations. Suven Life Sciences’ donation will help fund ongoing relief activities for those impacted by the recent floods in Telangana.

The Chief Minister lauded the company’s commitment to social responsibility and encouraged more organizations to come forward in support of relief initiatives.