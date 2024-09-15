  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Suven Life Sciences Donates Rs 2 Crore to CM's Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Suven Life Sciences Donates Rs 2 Crore to CMs Relief Fund for Flood Victims
x
Highlights

In a generous gesture to support flood-affected victims, Suven Life Sciences Ltd has donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Hyderabad: In a generous gesture to support flood-affected victims, Suven Life Sciences Ltd has donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation was presented by Venkat Jasti, Chairman and CEO of Suven Life Sciences, to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy expressed his appreciation for the company’s humanitarian efforts, acknowledging the crucial role such contributions play in aiding relief operations. Suven Life Sciences’ donation will help fund ongoing relief activities for those impacted by the recent floods in Telangana.

The Chief Minister lauded the company’s commitment to social responsibility and encouraged more organizations to come forward in support of relief initiatives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick