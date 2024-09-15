Live
- Mexico: 1 killed, 12 missing in landslide
- 16 dead in Haiti as fuel tanker explodes
- Three killed, 49 injured in train collision in Egypt
- Have had an eye on Jake Fraser-McGurk for a few years now, says Ricky Ponting
- Kerala: List of direct contact of youth who died of suspected Nipah virus infection released
- 11 lakh candidates appear in Assam govt's recruitment exam
- We will play to win both matches, says Shanto ahead of Bangladesh’s Tests against India
- SIIMA 2024: Here is the complete list of winners
- Bolster school education as most victims are children from marginalised sections
- Delhi CM to resign in two days
Just In
Suven Life Sciences Donates Rs 2 Crore to CM's Relief Fund for Flood Victims
In a generous gesture to support flood-affected victims, Suven Life Sciences Ltd has donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Hyderabad: In a generous gesture to support flood-affected victims, Suven Life Sciences Ltd has donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation was presented by Venkat Jasti, Chairman and CEO of Suven Life Sciences, to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy expressed his appreciation for the company’s humanitarian efforts, acknowledging the crucial role such contributions play in aiding relief operations. Suven Life Sciences’ donation will help fund ongoing relief activities for those impacted by the recent floods in Telangana.
The Chief Minister lauded the company’s commitment to social responsibility and encouraged more organizations to come forward in support of relief initiatives.