SVS Doctors Use Advanced Bronchoscopy to Save 3-Year-Old Boy

Mahabubnagar: Doctors at SVS Hospital in Mahabubnagar saved the life of a three-year-old boy by using an advanced rigid bronchoscopy procedure to remove a custard apple seed stuck in his lung.

The boy, from Avancha village in Thimmajipeta mandal, had accidentally inhaled the seed while playing. It blocked his left lung and made it hard for him to breathe. His parents first took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors quickly referred them to SVS for specialised treatment.

When he arrived at SVS, the child’s oxygen level had dropped to a dangerous 50 percent. Pediatric doctors Dr. Sailaja and Dr. Soren gave him oxygen and ordered a CT scan, which showed the seed deep inside his lung.

Pulmonology specialist Dr. Tummuru Venkateswara Reddy and his team immediately performed a rigid bronchoscopy, a procedure that uses a special scope to reach inside the airways. In just five minutes, they successfully removed the seed and restored the boy’s breathing.

The team included pulmonology doctors Dr. Sharath Chandra, Dr. Rajashekar, and postgraduates Dr. Sumayya Naaz, Dr. Namratha, Dr. Swathi and Dr. Kamal. The anaesthesia team was led by Dr. Venkateshwar Reddy, with support from Dr. Veena Mary, Dr. Soumya, Dr. Harika and Dr. Chaitanya.

Senior doctors and hospital directors, including Dr. Pradyut Waghray, Dr. Koteshwar Rao and RMO Dr. Venu, praised the team for their quick action and skill.

SVS Hospital management said the case shows that advanced treatments like rigid bronchoscopy are available in Mahabubnagar itself. “People don’t need to rush to Hyderabad for such emergencies,” they said.