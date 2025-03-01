Swami Sadanand Saraswati urges devotees to uphold Sanatan Dharma

Hyderabad: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Sadanand Saraswati, the revered head of Dwarka Sharada Peeth, called upon devotees to uphold the rich culture and traditions of Sanatan Dharma during his visit to the city.

On Friday, Swami Sadanand Saraswati bestowed his blessings upon CL Rajam and his family at their residence. The Jagadguru also granted darshan to devoted followers who were specially invited for the auspicious occasion.

His Holiness received a grand and traditional welcome, led by CL Rajam and other dignitaries, with Vedic chants and the resonating melodies of Nadaswaram. A sacred Pada Puja was performed in his honor, marking the spiritual significance of the event. Devotees eagerly lined up to receive the divine darshan and blessings of the Jagadguru. Special invitees were also presented with prasadam as a token of grace. Among the prominent personalities who attended the event were Omega Hospitals chairman Mohan Vamshi, GVPR Group chairman Veera Reddy, and businessman Amit Jain, along with other distinguished guests. The visit of the revered Shankaracharya left an indelible spiritual impact, reinforcing the timeless values of devotion and tradition.