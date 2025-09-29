SWAN Leads Anti-Rabies Drive on World Rabies Day

Hyderabad: In observance of World Rabies Day, the Shakuntala Society for Welfare of Animals and Nature (SWAN), in collaboration with the World Veterinary Service (WVS), conducted a city-wide Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) drive on Sunday aimed at protecting both animals and humans from one of the deadliest yet entirely preventable diseases.

The initiative was spearheaded by Harsha Kishore Bhatnagar, Founder of SWAN and Honorary Animal Welfare Representative of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Mr. Bhatnagar, who also serves as a Dog Population Management Policy Maker (ICAM) and Community Coordinator for Rabies Control (GARC), personally led the campaign by vaccinating community dogs and engaging with residents to raise awareness.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatnagar emphasized the critical importance of early vaccination, pre- and post-bite protocols, and safe practices to prevent dog bites, particularly through educating children on responsible behavior around animals. “Rabies can be eliminated only if the community comes forward. Vaccinating dogs, spreading awareness, and showing empathy towards animals are the most effective tools to achieve a Rabies-Free India by 2030,” he stated.

The drive received an enthusiastic response from local residents, many of whom expressed support for the regular implementation of such life-saving initiatives. Citizens acknowledged that the campaign not only safeguards families from rabies but also contributes to reducing man–animal conflicts in urban neighborhoods.

To mark the occasion, Bhatnagar proposed a community-driven policy framework to strengthen rabies control efforts and foster compassion towards street animals. The campaign reiterated a powerful message: while rabies is 100% fatal, it is also 100% preventable — provided that vaccination and awareness reach every street, every home, and every community.