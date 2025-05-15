‘Swift action needed for development in forest areas’

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav conducted a review meeting with officials from the forest, electricity, R&B, and panchayat raj departments regarding the implementation of Rightful Forest Rules (RFR) in the district. She emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among officials from relevant departments to undertake development works in forest areas.

She instructed the officials to prepare and submit proposals to the Rorest department for the construction of roads, bridges, electricity supply, and other development works in remote forest and tribal regions. She also directed that every department involved in development projects must coordinate with the forest department to obtain prior approval before execution.