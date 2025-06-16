Swift Action Ordered on 55 Grievances Received at Prajavani Programme: District Collector B.M. Santosh

Gadwal: Giving utmost importance to public grievance redressal, District Collector B.M. Santosh instructed officials to address complaints received during the Prajavani programme without any delay.

The weekly Prajavani programme was held on Monday at the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) Conference Hall. During the session, 55 complaints were submitted by citizens from various mandals of the district, who approached the authorities seeking quick solutions to their issues.

District Collector Santosh personally received the applications and attentively listened to the grievances. He directed the concerned department officials to not keep any application pending unnecessarily, and to examine and resolve them promptly. He stressed that addressing people’s concerns in a time-bound and effective manner is essential for building public trust in governance.

Participating in the programme were Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, along with officials from multiple departments. They recorded the grievances and assured necessary action as per the instructions of the District Collector.

The Prajavani programme continues to serve as an important platform for the public to directly connect with the administration and seek redressal for issues ranging from land disputes and welfare scheme irregularities to civic and infrastructure-related problems.

District authorities reiterated their commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-first governance through such initiatives.