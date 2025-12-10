Shankar Mahadevan calls felicitation by Delhi CM and Lt. Governor ‘One of the greatest moments of his life’

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has described being honoured by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his musical tribute to India’s armed forces as one of the most cherished moments of his illustrious career. The veteran musician took to Instagram to express his gratitude, sharing photos from the ceremony and reflecting on the emotional significance of the recognition.

Mahadevan wrote that being felicitated in the presence of the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Chief of Defence Staff made the occasion even more meaningful. “To be recognized for my work in music and its role in bringing the spirit and dedication of our armed forces to people across India and the world is truly special… a moment I will cherish forever,” he shared.

He extended heartfelt thanks to Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh, and CDS General Anil Chauhan. Mahadevan also acknowledged retired Commander Sujit Narain, calling him a constant source of inspiration. “Jawaan mera bhagwaan,” he added, saluting the nation’s brave defenders.

For those unfamiliar with his legacy, Mahadevan became a sensation with his pathbreaking 1998 album Breathless, which blended Carnatic, Hindustani, and jazz influences. His global acclaim includes a Grammy Award, further cementing his stature as one of India’s most versatile musicians.

Most recently, he collaborated with Salim–Sulaiman on “Shringaar” from Bhoomi 2025, released in September. Dedicated to Ustad Zakir Hussain, the track marks the second installment of the album and features vocals by Shankar, Salim–Sulaiman, and lyricist Shraddha Pandit.



