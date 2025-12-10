Google Unveils Project Aura: Android XR-Powered AI Smart Glasses Coming in 2026

Google is stepping up its extended reality (XR) ambitions with the reveal of Project Aura, its upcoming AI-powered smart glasses built on the new Android XR platform. The company offered an early look at the device, confirming plans for a commercial launch sometime in 2026. The project marks Google’s renewed push to establish a foothold in the emerging XR and smart glasses market, where competition from Meta and Samsung continues to intensify.

First teased during Google I/O, Project Aura is being developed in collaboration with Xreal, known for its work in lightweight augmented reality displays. With this partnership, Google aims to create a pair of glasses that can function as practical, everyday wear while still delivering immersive digital interfaces. The preview showcases Google’s broader strategy: using its Android ecosystem to bridge wearables, phones, and spatial computing.

Visually, Project Aura resembles a pair of chunky sunglasses, though with a distinctive twist: the glasses are connected by a cable to a compact battery pack. According to the famous publication, Google refers to the design as “wired XR glasses”. The external battery pack not only powers the device but also doubles as a touch-enabled trackpad, giving users an additional method of interaction without adding bulk to the frames.

What sets Project Aura apart from most smart eyewear is its operating system. The glasses run Android XR, the same platform used by the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy XR headset. This synergy means Project Aura can run any app or feature built for the Galaxy XR, without developers having to re-engineer software specifically for the glasses. For Google, this compatibility could help accelerate adoption by giving users an instant library of XR-ready apps the moment the device hits the market.

The smart glasses arrive at a time when Meta’s Ray-Ban lineup is enjoying significant attention, particularly for its blend of fashion and AI-driven utility. Google is positioning Aura differently—leaning toward productivity, contextual assistance, and immersive workspace capabilities rather than purely social or camera-focused features.

Among the early confirmed specs is a 70-degree field of view, paired with optical see-through projection, allowing digital elements to appear naturally within the wearer’s line of sight. Instead of cartoonish 3D objects floating around, Aura focuses on more practical overlays—such as step-by-step cooking instructions, multi-window productivity setups, or visual guides that blend seamlessly with real surroundings. Google describes the experience as a portable workspace, evolving beyond traditional augmented reality effects.

Cross-platform usability is also a priority. Notably, the XR glasses will support iOS, enabling iPhone users to access the full Gemini AI experience—a rare move in a landscape where XR ecosystems are often locked down to a single brand.

While Google has yet to reveal pricing or finalised hardware details, the early preview makes one thing clear: Project Aura is designed with interoperability, developer convenience, and everyday practicality at its core. As Google prepares for a 2026 launch, Project Aura could become a major contender in the next wave of AI-first wearable computing.



