Swiggy delivery boys go on strike in Hyderabad

Swiggy delivery boys in Hyderabad go on a strike in Hyderabad demanding the management to accept their demands. They also threatened to not to accept the orders if their demands were not accepted.

The demands include increasing the base fair to Rs 35, fixing the delivery charge at Rs 5, increasing the distance pay from Rs 6 to Rs 12, monthly rating incentives, removal of super zones and removing the third party.

The delivery boys requested the management to support them by removing the third parties. "All the orders across Hyderabad will not be accepted unless the management agrees to their demands," they said urging the hotel organizers and customers to support them.

