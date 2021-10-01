T-AIM establishes key partnerships to help ‘Revv Up’ startups

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has entered into a slew of partnerships to scale up its operations and benefit startups enrolled in the Revv Up accelerator programme.

Partnerships would allow AI startups to access affordable high-performance computing infrastructure, global opportunities, and guidance with intellectual property and business growth. In August 2021, 42 startups from across the country were selected for the Revv Up acceleration programme.

The programme has been providing various opportunities for the startups that aspire to build scalable businesses using artificial intelligence.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, Hyderabad's steady ascendency into the top 100 emerging startup ecosystems globally was a testament to the commitment and efforts towards building a vibrant innovator ecosystem in the State.

"I am hopeful that these partnerships will empower startups and their abilities to create impact at scale."

The E2E Networks CEO Tarun Dua said, "Their goal was to provide State of the art in Cloud GPU infrastructure at affordable prices for startups to help advance innovation using AI.

Through Revv Up programme, the startup cohort would also receive mentoring and advice from senior industry professionals who have held leadership positions in their past. As of today, more than 10 individuals have agreed to support and guide the cohort.