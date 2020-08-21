T App Folio: Now get admission process done through smartphone

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and ITE and C department have launched presence-less and contactless authentication facilitates for students of DOST-2020 through a smartphone. This is in line with the State government's vision of m-Governance and digital Telangana



Giving details of the same here on Thursday, TSCHE Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy and Director of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal said, the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) caters to more than three lakh intermediate students who apply for the degree course in the State.

As per the existing procedure, students applying through DOST have to visit the Mee Seva centre for Aaadhar authentication, which is a mandatory first step for DOST.

However, during the current crisis of Covid, a visit to Mee Seva centres can be avoided, if there is a reliable way to authenticate students identity in a presence-less and contactless manner.

Against this backdrop the ITE and C department of the State government has come up with an innovative solution called Real-time Digital Authentication of Identity, (RTDAI), for an easy, convenient and correct authentication of citizens identity through a smartphone without a personal presence at the government office.

Accordingly, starting from August 24, students of Telangana can apply for DOST service through a smartphone from their home, anytime, anywhere through T APP Folio, the mobile governance (m-Governance) platform of the Stae government.

Students need to submit details such as name, birth, intermediate hall ticket number and click a selfie. The mobile application process the information provided using a 3-factor authentification by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies.

Artificial intelligence-based liveness check to ensure that selfie uploaded is from a live person at that instant and not of a photograph or a selfie taken earlier. The big data-based demographic check to match input name with name in intermediate data.

Deep learning-based image comparison to match the selfie with a photograph from intermediate data. Telangana State Council of Higher Education TSCHE is the first organisation in the country to build such platform for use by the students by leveraging emerging technologies to provide contactless and presence-less services, Prof Papi Reddy said.