Live
Just In
T Padma Rao to file nomination today
Highlights
The Secunderabad BRS party candidate Padma Rao followers announced that there will be no padayatra in mettuguda today as the latter will be filing nomination.
He will conduct election padayatra in Mettuguda Division starting from White House (Chilkalguda)at 10am on Thursday, 9th November 2023.
The followers were asked to participate in large numbers and make the nomination program a grand success.
