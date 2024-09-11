T-SET kicks off with 33,000 aspirants appearing across 24 centres

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG-SET) 2024 began today across 24 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in districts including Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, and Khammam. A total of 33,764 candidates have enrolled for the exam, which is being held from September 10th to 12th, 2024.

The test aims to qualify candidates for recruitment in higher education institutions across various faculties in Telangana.

On Tuesday, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri along with TG-SET 2024 Member Secretary, Prof. G Naresh Reddy, released the test paper codes for the forenoon exams.

The event was attended by Prof. P Laxminarayana, Registrar of the Osmania University and other senior officials of the university during the release of the test paper code.

Member Secretary Prof. G Naresh Reddy stated that the exams across various centres are closely monitored to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations. He emphasised that all necessary measures have been implemented to maintain fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to exam regulations.