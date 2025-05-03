Take precautions to avoid heatstroke: Collector Rajarshi Shah

Adilabad: In the summer, the problem of heatstroke is becoming more serious day by day and people are falling sick. The Collector said that not only those who go to work outside due to high temperature and heat, the elderly and children at home are also at high risk of sunstroke.

Staying in the sun for a long time can increase body temperature. So, it is advisable to stay in the shade, use a hat, umbrella, and wear light color and loose clothes that block sunlight.

Wear light color loose clothes.

Collector wanted people to keep their body hydrated, it is very important to provide the body with enough water during summer. Drink plenty of fluids, especially cold water, ORS solution, and fruit juices.

He also wanted to seek immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms of heatstroke like headache, vomiting, dizziness and high fever loss of consciousness.

pay special attention to the elderly people and children they should not stay in the sun for a long time. it is better to keep them at home as much as possible .