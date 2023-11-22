Live
- BRS govt ‘worst’ fiscal, debt manager: Sitharaman
- Another ghat road to Simhachalam on anvil
- Talasani inspects arrangements for KCR’s public meeting
- Vote for BRS to make former ZP chairman ambitions true: Satyavati Rathod
- Manipur conflict needs political solution: Eastern Command Army Chief
- Telangana Muslim JAC declares support to Congress
- Israel doesn’t want to rule Gaza after war, says Netanyahu’s advisor
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Jaipur
- KCR confident of BRS victory in Assembly elections
- History of Go for a Ride Day
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s public meeting to be held at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, on November 25.
The Minister, along with TSIIC Chairman Gyadari Balamallu and Beverages Corporation Chairman Gajjela Nagesh, visited the venue of Parade Ground and made some suggestions regarding the arrangement of the platform and precautions to be taken by those coming to the premises so that they do not face any trouble. He said that 24 parking locations have been identified from 24 constituencies of the city, and required arrangements are being made to ensure the meeting’s success.
