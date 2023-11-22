Talasani inspects arrangements for KCR’s public meeting

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s public meeting to be held at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, on November 25.

The Minister, along with TSIIC Chairman Gyadari Balamallu and Beverages Corporation Chairman Gajjela Nagesh, visited the venue of Parade Ground and made some suggestions regarding the arrangement of the platform and precautions to be taken by those coming to the premises so that they do not face any trouble. He said that 24 parking locations have been identified from 24 constituencies of the city, and required arrangements are being made to ensure the meeting’s success.