Talasani opens new bridge at Kalasiguda in Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said earlier the people of surrounding localities like Sindhi Colony, Rasoolpura, Minister Road and several parts of Cantonment area faced inundation problem during monsoon season, but after remodeling of bridge on Picket Nala at Ministers Road crossing and improvement of Kalasiguda Nala at various places under SNDP in GHMC, the perennial problem of inundation is solved, he said, adding with the initiative of MA&UD Minister K.Taraka Rama Rao, the SNDP was taken up throughout the city, by the GHMC and several projects were taken up to solve the inundation problem in the city.

Works taken up under SNDP like Nala widening / raising the height of nala bridge, wherever possible to allow easy flow of water getting relief of inundation during monsoon in many areas of the city. He also said earlier rainwater, sewerage water of surrounding areas used to flow through this nala, causing inundation during monsoon season; but now the inundation problem was solved permanently.

Corporator Maheshwari, Zonal Commissioner (SZ) Srinivas Reddy, SNDP C.E Kishan, SE Bhaskar Reddy, EE Sreedhar and other senior officials participated in the program.