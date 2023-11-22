  • Menu
Talasani Srinivas says BRS goal is development and welfare in Ameerpet

Development and welfare is the goal of Telangana government, said Minister and Sanathnagar BRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav during door-to-door campaigning at Ameerpet

He said that the BRS government is moving ahead with the development plan under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and stated that BJP and Congress parties have no plan. He said there will be no benefit with political tourists from Delhi and Karnataka is nil

Talasani called on people strengthen the BRS in ensuing assembly elections for providing effective governance

