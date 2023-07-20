Tamil Nadu delegation led by PTR meets KTR

A delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by the State’s Information Technology and Digital Services Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), is on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the policies and strategies implemented to build a robust IT sector here. The delegation led by Thiaga Rajan met with IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday. The Tamil Nadu delegation will study various IT and e-governance initiatives, and policies to get a first-hand understanding of the IT and innovation ecosystem in Telangana. They will visit T-HUB, T-Works, and WE Hub.



During the meeting, KTR gave a detailed presentation highlighting various IT initiatives implemented in Telangana. He emphasized the introduction of innovative policies such as the Telangana State ICT Policy, Rural Tech Centres Policy, Innovation Policy, Electronics Policy, Gaming & Animation Policy, Cyber Security Policy, Data Centres Policy, and Open Data Policy. The Minister also introduced the various organisations established by the Telangana government such as T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Woks, RICH and TASK.

KTR mentioned that despite the misinformation spread after the formation of Telangana, stating that IT companies would shift their offices from Hyderabad, the city emerged as one of the fastest-growing IT hubs. He presented detailed information about the efforts put into drafting a comprehensive policy for the IT and allied sectors. KTR highlighted that the policy not only encapsulates the Telangana government's vision and ambitious targets but also takes into account the input from stakeholders in the IT sector to understand the support they require from the State government. Recognizing the crucial role of Hyderabad in the sector, the State government has invested in developing infrastructure that complements its growth.The department's strategic inclusion of domain experts from the industry played a crucial role in driving the significant growth witnessed in the IT sector, he added

Telangana's IT Minister highlighted that, in addition to generating employment opportunities for individuals with higher education qualifications, the State government has been actively striving to provide better services to the people through technology integration. As a result, the State has emerged as a leader in online and digital services.

After attentively listening to the initiatives and policies implemented for remarkable growth in the IT sector in Telangana, PTR showered praises on the State government's efforts. PTR, who recently assumed the role of IT Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed hope that he would be able to replicate Telangana’s successful initiatives in his State. Commending the exponential growth of the IT sector in Hyderabad, he mentioned that the various programs implemented by the Telangana government were truly inspiring. PTR extended his gratitude to the Telangana government and KTR for making all the necessary arrangements for the Tamil Nadu delegation’s visit. The delegation is scheduled to return to Tamil Nadu the day after tomorrow. The IT Minister of Tamil Nadu expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the Telangana government and IT department, emphasizing that both states can learn from each other.