Tamil Nadu to adopt Telangana IT policies

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), who led a delegation to Telangana said that his government will implement Telangana’s IT policies and strategies. He led a team which was on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the robust IT sector here.

PTR and the team visited Telangana’s innovation ecosystem which includes T-Works, T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Fiber office in Gachibowli. Later, they met with stakeholders in the IT sector, at Tech Mahindra campus in Hyderabad. IT Department officials explained to him the initiatives of the State government.

Thiaga Rajan said that Telangana achieved remarkable development under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Hyderabad accomplished robust growth in the IT sector. He said that though Tamil Nadu was supposed to be on par with Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the desired growth was not achieved in the IT sector because of earlier governments. PTR, who recently took charge as IT Minister of Tamil Nadu, said that he visited Hyderabad to know the policies, initiatives which will benefit people of the State.

The IT Sector in Hyderabad made rapid strides in the past nine years. “ We will adopt the IT policy of Telangana government. Minister KTR explained to us the policies and various programmes to build a robust IT and allied sectors. The visit will be of help to me”, he said.