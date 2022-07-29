Tandur chairperson issue rakes up row within TRS

Rangareddy: MLA Rohit Reddy on Friday demanded that MLC Mahender Reddy should keep his word regarding the post of Tandur chairperson. He demanded Swapna to resign as chairperson within two days and asked her to keep her promise. For the past few days there has been confusion regarding the seat of the chairperson.

MLA Rohit Reddy revealed that Swapna is not resigning even after two and a half years term as per the agreement. The MLA said that Swapna was appointed as the chairperson and Deepa as the vice-chairman after the Tandur municipal elections. It has been revealed that they have decided to stay as the chairperson for two and a half years each as per the written statement. According to the sources, on the July 26, two and a half years have passed. The MLA said that it will be taken to CM KCR's attention.

It is learned that, previously they agreed that Swapna from MLC Mahender Reddy's group will be the chairperson for two and a half years, then Deepa from MLA Rohit's group will continue for another two and a half years. The term of Swapna is over but she is not resigning yet, MLA added.