Tandur: Thatikonda Swapna elected Municipal Chairperson

Thatikonda Swapna, 27th ward councilor from TRS was elected Municipal chairperson and 9th ward councilor from TRS Deepa Narasimhulu was elected vice...

Tandur: Thatikonda Swapna, 27th ward councilor from TRS was elected Municipal chairperson and 9th ward councilor from TRS Deepa Narasimhulu was elected vice chairperson. Election officer Venu Madhav administered oath to all the councilors at New Municipal Office. Later, he conducted election for chairperson and vice chairperson posts.

Swapna and Deepa thanked people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Municipal Administration Minister K T Ramarao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Sunitha Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy and MLA Rohit Reddy for their support. The duo promised to give their best for the development of Tandur.

