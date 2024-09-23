Task Force Disrupts Baby Trafficking Ring, Rescues Newborn in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : In a significant operation, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Chandrayangutta Police, has apprehended a gang of ten individuals involved in the illegal sale of a 15-day-old baby boy.

The gang, led by a local resident identified as Mehdi Ali, alias Saleem, was arrested after the police acted on credible information regarding their activities. The baby boy was rescued and has been placed in the custody of the Child Welfare Center for safe care.

The accused have been identified as follows:

1. Shaik Ismail, 9 Number Pahadi, Attapur, RR District

2. Sulthana Begum, 9 Number Pahadi, Attapur, RR District

3. Mehdi Ali @ Saleem, Vattepally, Falaknuma, Hyderabad

4. Fathima Rehamth, Bishmillah Colony, Suleman Nagar, RR District

5. Syed Imtiaz Pasha, Bishmillah Colony, Suleman Nagar, RR District

6. Nazma Begum, Jalal Baba Dargah, 9 Number Pahadi, Attapur, RR District

7. Feroz Khan, Near Jalal Baba Dargah, 9 Number Pahadi, Attapur, RR District

8. Sayeeda Shaik, 9 Number Pahadi, Attapur, RR District (Mediator)

9. Nafeez Begum, Ali Nagar, Kishanbagh, Hyderabad

10. Sayeeda Begu, Fathima Nagar, Vattapally, Falaknuma, Hyderabad

The investigation revealed that Mehdi Ali had devised a scheme to exploit desperate parents yearning for children by enticing them to sell their newborns for a lucrative price. During the operation, it was uncovered that the infant's parents had been offered Rs. 2,50,000 for their child. Saleem then enlisted the help of several brokers to find potential buyers, circulating images of the baby via WhatsApp.



Following the police operation, the arrested individuals and the rescued baby were handed over to the SHO of Chandrayangutta Police Station for further legal proceedings. A case has been registered under Cr. No. 324/2024, under Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, as the investigation continues.



This successful operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sri Ande Srinivasa Rao, with contributions from Inspector Sri S. Raghavendra, SHO Sri K. Guru Nath, and the South Zone Task Force team, showcasing their commitment to combating such heinous crimes in the city.



The swift action of the authorities has not only disrupted a traffickers’ network but also ensured the safety and welfare of a vulnerable child.

